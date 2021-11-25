Klinkhart Hall Arts Center in Sharon Springs is closer to beginning construction to begin on its future home on Main Street in Sharon Springs.
According to a media release from the center, the project received approval of architectural and engineering plans from State Historic Preservation Office and a $500,000 line of credit from Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region. It will now move ahead with hiring a contractor for Phase 1 rehabilitation of the building.
The project was previously awarded $820,000 in reimbursable state and economic development grants from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Empire State Development Corporation and National Grid’s Main Street Revitalization program. The line of credit will allow construction to proceed and "continue seamlessly while grant disbursements are processed," the release said.
Phase 1 will provide internal access to the second floor, use of the performance hall and gallery spaces, bathrooms and utility systems. Future phases will address accessibility, exterior restoration and a state-of-the-art first floor theater.
Klinkhart Hall, built in1885 by George Klinkhart at the corner of Main and Division streets in Sharon Springs, originally housed Klinkhart’s Hardware Store and the post office on the first floor.
The building’s name, “Klinkhart Hall,” did not refer to the first floor businesses but to the opera house on the second floor, which lasted until 1911 when a major fire gutted the hardware store, the release said.
In 1913, the local members of the Order of Free and Accepted Masons purchased the building and renovated it to house the Masonic Lodge on the second floor, where the opera house had been. In about 1924, Smalley’s Theatre, which operated movie houses in many small upstate New York towns, converted the first floor into a theater showing first silent and later sound movies. Since its closing, the first floor has remained vacant while the second floor continued to serve as the Masonic Lodge until the 1990s. After that, the upstairs served briefly as a dance studio before the building became vacant for 20 years, according to the release.
In 2007, the Masons sold the building to a group of local business owners and, in 2016, the group donated the building to the newly formed not-for-profit Klinkhart Hall Arts Center Inc., which set about planning to rehabilitate the building as a permanent home for the arts in Sharon Springs.
For more information, visit www.klinkharthall.org
