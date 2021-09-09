After last year's virtual event, the Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival will return live Sept. 11 and 12 in Norwich.
The festival will take place in East and West Parks at 7-9 East Park Place, and at the Guernsey Memorial Library at 3 Court Street in Norwich on Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., a media release said.
More than 100 artists will have booths in the parks, the release said. According to the artist descriptions on the festival's website, they will offer a variety of items including clothing, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, chainsaw carvings, concrete forms, stained glass, furniture, artwork, beauty products and leaf art, among others.
Colorscape Publicist Roz DeRensis said due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic spacing between the artists' booths and social distancing of the public has been considered.
Live music, including performances by The Kennedys, Professor Louie and the Crowmatix with the Woodstock Horns, Claddagh Ring Irish Dancers, Bruce Beadle and Answer the Muse, will be performed on the NBT Main Stage and Peggy's Stage, the website said. In addition, poet and spoken word artist Drew Drake will perform on the NBT Main Stage on Saturday and Sunday, the website said. DeRensis said a stage will be set up in each park.
Information about the artists attending and performance schedules can be found on the organization's website, colorscape.org.
The front lawn of the library will be home to the Kids' Arts Zone, stage, and author readings, DeRensis said. According to the website, the Kids' Zone Stage will feature puppet shows, live music and a juggler both days.
Children in pre-school through age 9 can make Greek pottery scratch art, watercolor gold resist art prints and sand art mandalas at the Kids' Arts Zone, the release said. Older kids and adults can visit the Golden Art Zone for two different art projects — “Discover the Secrets of Monoprinting” and “The Joy of Watercolor” — the release said.
Also in front of the library, there will be poetry readings, visits by illustrators and authors, and poet Suzanne Richardson will teach attendees how to create haiku poems, the release said.
Admission to the festival, including the hands-on activities at the art zones, is free, DeRensis said.
