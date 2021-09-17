Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past month and they remain at a high level of community transmission according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Meanwhile in Oneonta, people opposed to Gov. Kathy Hochul's Aug. 28 mandate that all health care workers be vaccinated against the disease held a rally Friday afternoon.
According to Heather Warner, public health programs manager at Delaware County Public Health, this month “has been the month with the highest average cases in Delaware County,” since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Delaware County Public Health had been posting its COVID-19 update every Thursday, but decided to post them Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning this past Monday, Sept. 13. Since Aug. 27, the county has reported 323 new cases of COVID-19.
Excluding last year's outbreak at SUNY Oneonta, this month may be a record month in Otsego County.
“In December 2020, there were 654 cases reported, January 2021, 743 cases and September so far there have been 408, so we are on pace to possibly be a record high month,” Heidi Bond, Otsego County Department of Health director, said.
Cases in Chenango County have also risen since the beginning of September. According to posts on the the Chenango County Health Department's Facebook page, the county has seen 226 new cases of the virus from Sept. 1-17.
Schoharie County Department of Health posted its COVID-19 data on its Facebook page Friday, Sept. 10. In that post, the county reported 68 positive tests in the past seven days with a seven-day rolling average 14.60% positivity rate. According to the New York State Department of Health website, seven people in Schoharie County tested positive on Sept. 15.
Three counties also reported deaths due to COVID-19 complications in September. Schoharie and Delaware counties each reported one death during the month, while Otsego County has reported three deaths within the past week. According to a media release from OCDoH, “The most recent deaths occurred in individuals ages 42-78.” It also said “94% of all deaths related to COVID are in unvaccinated individuals.”
Most of the cases reported in area counties are in the unvaccinated population.
In its Sept. 15 update, Delaware County reported that 85% of the positive cases are unvaccinated and 15% are vaccinated. Of the positive cases, 17% are pre-K through twelfth grade students or employees at local schools and 6.6% of the positive cases are college students or employees. The county's vaccination rate is 49.6%. Chenango County reported its vaccination rate was 56.3% as of Sept. 15, while Otsego County's vaccination rate is 59.2% and Schoharie County's vaccination rate is 53.8% according to the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker website.
Chenango County reported Sept. 14 that 29% of new cases reported were in vaccinated people, while 71% were in unvaccinated people. Otsego and Schoharie counties did not report what percentage of cases were breakthrough cases.
According to the SUNY COVID-19 Case Tracker website, 23 students and two employees at SUNY Delhi have tested positive in the past 14 days. At SUNY Cobleskill, eight students and zero employees have tested positive in the past 14 days and at SUNY Oneonta 28 students and two employees have tested positive in the past 14 days. Hartwick College reported on its website that no students have tested positive in the past 14 days.
“There was a cluster of cases in the first two weeks of college reopening,” Bond said. “The majority of new cases are occurring in residents, not college students.”
This may be because the vaccination rates at area colleges are much higher than in the general population since SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras mandated that every college student living on campus should be vaccinated.
Riikka Olson, staff writer and photographer in the marketing and communications department at SUNY Delhi, said “At this time, 94% of our residential students are either fully vaccinated or on track to be fully vaccinated within the next 10 days. The current vaccination rate for both residential and commuter students is 75%. We anticipate our campus to reach a 95% vaccination level in October.”
Olson said they are encouraging students to be vaccinated and that the health center is offering the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines and Walgreens in Delhi is offering the Pfizer vaccine to students.
Jason Politti, associate director of strategic communications office of communications and marketing at SUNY Cobleskill said “We have more than 80% of students fully vaccinated. When adding in those students who have received at least one dose so far, it is more that 85%.
Integrated Marketing Writer/Media Relations Manager at Hartwick College David Lubell said “Currently, 94% of our students are fully vaccinated and more will be as those with temporary accommodations become fully vaccinated.”
SUNY Oneonta didn't return a phone call, but at the Aug. 17 Oneonta Common Council meeting SUNY Oneonta Chief of Staff Danielle MacMullen told council members that 74% of the incoming students are fully vaccinated and 85% of the staff, professors and students have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.
The local health departments are also encouraging people to get vaccinated.
“We know that the vaccines prevent severe illness and hospitalization as a result of COVID-19,” Warner said. “The vaccines cost individuals $0. The cost of treatment and hospitalization can be costly. Why not prevent that by getting a free vaccine? If everyone got vaccinated, we’d not only reduce the number of hospitalizations directly because of COVID-19, but would also enable everyone else who need hospital care to have access to it.”
Bond said less than 10 people in Otsego County have gotten the virus twice, but getting the vaccine also helps people who have already had COVID-19.
“These reinfections have all been in unvaccinated individuals,” she said. “That is another reason it is important to get vaccinated, vaccine immunity is better than natural immunity. Many people believe the opposite to be true. We do our best to try and get the message out that this illness is preventable. The vaccine is safe and effective. It reduces the risk of hospitalization and death.”
On Friday, dozens of people met at the Damaschke Field parking lot for the "Patriots for Otsego County Medical Freedom" rally before marching to A. O. Fox Memorial Hospital in protest.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the mandate Aug. 28 that all health care workers get at least the first shot of the vaccine by Sept. 27. Some doctors, nurses and other hospital staff sued the state and Federal Judge David Hurd ruled against the state Sept. 14 because there was not a religious exemption. Hochul said the state will appeal the ruling.
Many at the rally said they felt that their rights were being taken away.
"I believe in traditional American freedom and I believe they're threatening to take that away from me," Amie Bushnell said.
Pharmacist Douglas Hayes said he had COVID-19 in March and said he recently got an antibody test showing that he was full of antibodies, so he doesn't feel like he should be mandated to get the vaccine.
He also said he applied for a religious exemption because he is a devout Catholic who doesn't believe in abortion and, “all three vaccines either have fetal cells or were developed using fetal cells and I don't believe they should be used in developing vaccines.”
He said he will quit if his religious exemption isn't approved and he is mandated to get the vaccine.
Other people attending the rally questioned how quickly the vaccines were developed.
“Do we want to put in our bodies a vaccine that only took six months to develop, when all other vaccines took 15 to 20 years?” Cesily Secoolish asked. “There are so many safety concerns with this vaccine.
"Why are the biggest outbreaks in countries with high vaccination rates?" she asked, without substantiating the claim. "I want to protect my body from this vaccine and I want to protect our right as to whether we get this vaccine or not.”
Bernard Holoquist said he has been an anesthesiologist tech for 23 years, works in the surgical unit at Bassett Medical Center, and has applied for a religious exemption. He said even if the hospital accepts the exemption he will not be permitted in the operating room.
“For the past 18 months, it's been OK and now I won't be permitted,” he said.
Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, also attended the rally. He said when the nurses, doctors and other health care workers were on the front lines at the beginning of the pandemic, they were using what they could find for personal protective equipment and were called heroes.
“Now they're treating them like garbage because they don't want to get the vaccine,” Salka said.
According to the American Medical Association, 96% of physicians in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, Warner said.
“We look to our doctors and health care professionals to take care of us when we’re sick. Doctors trust the vaccine for themselves; that is why they are recommending to get vaccinated," Warner said. "Talk to your family doctor if you have questions about getting vaccinated.”
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
