ALBANY — With the number of coronavirus infections rising to 212 statewide Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced State University and City University campuses in New York will close their classrooms for the rest of the semester beginning March 19 and switch instruction to online platforms.
"This will help us reduce density and reduce the spread of this virus," Cuomo said.
The governor said there will be limited exceptions, suggesting laboratory classes or others requiring hands-on approaches to learning would be examples.
Cuomo told reporters that no student will be "evicted" from dormitories, adding: "If there’s a hardship and you have no place to go, I’m sure that would be taken into consideration."
Consideration is also being given to cancelling all SUNY graduation ceremonies planned for this spring, said Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor.
Representatives from SUNY Oneonta, SUNY Delhi and SUNY Cobleskill had not responded to requests for comment at the time this story was posted.
Also Wednesday, one of the most celebrated annual events in New York City, the St. Patrick's Day Parade, was canceled due to infection concerns.
The epicenter of the virus infection in New York remains Westchester County, now with 121 of the state's 212 positive cases, up 13 from one day earlier.
New York City has 48 cases now, reflecting an increase of 12 infections in just one day. Nassau County, to the immediate east of the borough of Queens, has 28 cases, including nine new ones. Suffolk County, on the east end of Long Island, accounts for six of the total cases, including five new ones.
The statewide number is expected to climb further as testing expands, Cuomo noted.
In fact, officials in Ulster County, listed as having just one positive Wednesday, have identified a second person who has been infected, the Kingston Daily Freeman reported.
Cuomo also said Wednesday he is encouraging business leaders to voluntarily reduce the number of people at work sites by dividing workers into shifts and allowing more people to work from home.
"This is about reducing the density" so that fewer people are working in close proximity to other people, Cuomo told cable television network CNN.
Also Wednesday, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, decried what he called "disturbing gaps" in the nation's system for testing for the virus. Schumer called on the Trump administration to allow greater access to testing, which he said has been lagging across New York.
While Cuomo has argued New York is being shortchanged by getting just $39 million from an $8.3 billion coronavirus aid package approved by Congress, Schumer defended the appropriation, noting the state will eventually get "hundreds of millions" of dollars to support measures aimed at testing for and containing the contagion.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
