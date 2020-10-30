Brian Miller is seeking a third term in the New York State Assembly. Chad McEvoy, Miller's opponent from 2018, would like to replace him.
The 101st District is a long, narrow area that snakes from Miller's New Hartford home in the north to the Orange County town of Montgomery in the south. Along the way, it encompasses the Otsego County towns of Springfield, Middlefield, Westford and Maryland; and the Delaware County towns of Davenport, Meredith, Delhi, Bovina, Hamden and Andes.
Miller, 65, a Republican, was first elected to the seat in 2016. His earlier political experience included eight years as the town supervisor in Bridgewater and 16 years as a member of the Oneida County Legislature.
When asked why he is running, Miller told The Daily Star, "People in this state are tired of your average politician who does nothing but sling mud, play partisan politics, make false promises and play the blame game. They want a regular person who thinks and feels like them to represent them." He said state government needs people who seek to solve problems.
McEvoy, 46, a Democrat from Westford who works as a project manager for SUNY Oneonta, said he is running because he wants to be in a position to fix problems.
"We need more political power for our rural communities," he said. "We also need to be clear-eyed about where that power resides — with whichever party holds the majority in Albany."
McEvoy said the biggest issue facing the state is a fiscal crisis that is making it difficult for local governments and schools to provide basic services. He said a mix of spending cuts and increased revenues is needed. "I believe the wealthiest, big corporations and Wall Street need to pay their fair share," he said. "They benefit from good schools, working roads, services and infrastructure. But right now, they use loopholes and gimmicks to pay a lower percentage of income than the rest of us."
Miller, a COVID-19 survivor, said helping the state's economy recover from the effects of the pandemic is the biggest issue.
"What we need to do now is go through the state budget, line by line, and eliminate all the wasteful spending in it," he said. He cautioned about slashing budgets, though. "We cannot make up a budget deficit on the backs of our students by slashing school aid," he said. "We cannot make up the deficit by increasing taxes on our residents who already suffer one of the heaviest tax burdens in the nation." He called for investing tax money in local businesses.
Both men said it was appropriate to give Gov. Andrew Cuomo expanded executive powers to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's time for the legislature to reclaim its authority.
