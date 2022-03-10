Assembly task force hosts SUCO president

SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle discussed issues of access and equity in higher education with the New York State Assembly Puerto Rican and Hispanic Task Force on Monday, March 7.
According to a media release from the college, the task force, created in 1987, is a legislative body focusing on the needs and concerns of the state’s Latinx population. At the invitation of Assemblywoman Maritza Davila, D-Brooklyn, who invited Cardelle to speak, has chaired the task force in the Assembly since 2019.
“Over the last decade, the number of Hispanic/Latinx students enrolled in SUNY schools has doubled,” Davila said in the release. “I’m excited to continue to increase this number and uplift our amazing community through the Puerto Rican & Hispanic Task Force alongside SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle. Additionally, we are looking forward to providing greater support to help make our Hispanic/Latinx students feel more welcomed and safe in their environments.”
As SUNY’s first Cuban American president, Cardelle is one of only three presidents who identify as Latinx among the 64 state university campuses, the release said.
“I believe that colleges and universities can be engines for equity. We need to give students of all backgrounds equal access to these opportunities, and we need to find meaningful ways to expand those opportunities for those seeking employment at institutions of higher education,” Cardelle said.
He said regional comprehensive colleges play an important role in creating opportunities for Latinx students.
“SUNY Oneonta gives opportunities to students of all backgrounds, especially those of the Latinx community,” he said. He said Latinx students are statistically the fastest-growing segment of college-bound students, which, he said, is why colleges and universities should be prepared to address their needs.
“SUNY Oneonta is uniquely positioned to support Latinx students,” he said. SUNY Oneonta is the only college in New York to host the College Assistance Migrant Program, a federally funded scholarship program designed to support students from migrant and seasonal farm working families in the pursuit of higher education. Cardelle also spoke about the college’s Access and Opportunity Programs, and said the programs have helped Latinx students graduate at a much higher percentage than the general population.
The creation of a heritage language program supporting bilingual students is another avenue that he said he would like to explore. “We want Latinx students to feel at home at SUNY Oneonta,” Cardelle said. “We want them to know that growing up with their language and their heritage is not a hindrance, but should be considered an asset and an advantage.”
