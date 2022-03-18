Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-New Hartford, was appointed for the second time as an alternate on the Assembly's General Government and Local Assistance Budget Committee, according to a media release from Miller's office. Meetings of the committee will be available on the state Assembly website.
“I am looking forward to working with other leaders to look closely at the issues facing residents here in my district and throughout New York and how the state can work more collaboratively with local government,” Miller said. “I am interested in helping our local municipalities so roads and bridges, veterans’ programs, education and other important local services receive the investment they deserve.”
