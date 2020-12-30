Assemblyman-elect Joseph Angelino, R-Norwich, has named Laurie Gialanella as his chief of staff. She will start on Jan. 1, according to a media release.
Gialanella started her career working with Assemblyman Bob Warner in 1993, the release said. She began working with Assemblyman Cliff Crouch in 2005, most recently serving as the district office manager.
“I am happy Laurie Gialanella has accepted the chief of staff position in my office. Her many years of experience will ensure unparalleled service to my constituents in the 122nd Assembly District,” Angelino said in the statement. “I look forward to having her on the team.”
