Assemblyman honored by advocacy group

Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-New Hartford was recently honored by the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
Miller was given the CABVI Champion Award which is given to state legislators "who push for improved opportunities for economic and personal independence for people who are blind and visually impaired," according to a media release from Miller's office.
“It is an honor to receive this award for advocating for those who are blind and visually impaired,” Miller said in the release. “As the representative for the 101st Assembly District, it is my duty to serve and fight for all those I represent. We need to make our state a better place for those with disabilities and abilities of all types. I will continue to be an advocate for the blind and visually impaired community as we move toward expanding opportunities for all.”
