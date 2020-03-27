A local assemblyman has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Assemblyman Brian Miller, who represents several towns in Otsego and Delaware counties as part of his 101st Assembly District, is hospitalized at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica, according to a statement from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay.
"Assemblyman Miller participated in legislative session proceedings on March 18, but remained in Albany on March 19. He was tested for COVID-19 on March 20, and self-quarantined in his home immediately afterward," Barclay said.
Barclay encouraged anyone who may have had contact with or been in close proximity to Miller to take necessary steps to self-isolate and limit any contact with others who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19.
He said it "would also be prudent to seek advice from a medical professional, who may offer additional guidance to help contain any potential spread."
Miller, a New Hartford Republican, was first elected to the Assembly in 2016. Three other Assembly members — all from downstate districts — have also tested positive for COVID-19 and are quarantined in their homes.
