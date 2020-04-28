Assemblyman with COVID notes improving health

Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-New Hartford, announced Tuesday that he was moved out of the intensive care unit at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica “to begin the next phase of healing and recovery” from a COVID-19 infection.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, announced Miller’s hospitalization in a March 27 statement. Miller was tested for COVID-19 one week prior and self-quarantined in his home immediately after.
In a Tuesday statement, Miller praised the health care workers at Mohawk Valley Health Systems for their “constant care and unwavering attention,” calling them “a credit to healthcare workers who fight this battle every day, putting themselves at risk in order to help others.”
“I want to encourage all New Yorkers to take every possible precaution to stay safe and healthy,” Miller said. “Listen to the advice of medical professionals. Follow recommended preventative measures and guidance like hand-washing, wearing masks and social distancing.
“While I am blessed to take an important step, I recognize that there is no instant recovery from this illness,” he continued. “Our fight — and my fight — against COVID-19 is far from over.”
No new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Delaware County for the third day in a row. The countywide total remains at 58, plus 11 additional cases that were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence.
Two residents are hospitalized, four are deceased, eight are isolating at home and 44 have recovered, according to a media release. One individual remains under precautionary quarantine and 21 under mandatory quarantine.
The Delaware County Health Department has conducted 689 tests to date, 605 of which yielded negative results and 13 of which have results pending, according to the release.
Otsego County reported 61 total confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up three from the day prior. Of those, three are hospitalized, four are deceased and 46 have recovered, according to a media release.
Chenango County reported two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 95. Of those, eight are hospitalized, three are deceased and 63 have recovered.
Eighteen residents remain under precautionary quarantine and 79 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release. To date, the Chenango County Health Department has conducted 736 tests.
Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Schoharie County, bringing the countywide total to 36, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill. Of those, five remain in isolation, one is deceased and 30 have recovered and are out of isolation.
Twenty-nine individuals remain in quarantine, and 151 have completed their quarantine periods and have been allowed to resume normal activities, according to a media release.
