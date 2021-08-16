A New York State Comptroller's Office audit of the town of Butternuts found the town board did not provide proper oversight of disbursements.
The report's key findings were that the town authorized insurance claims and annual contracts to be paid before audit and approval, allowed a third-party vendor access to the town's general fund bank account and allowed payment by debit cards.
Auditors reviewed 142 disbursements the town made from Jan. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020, totaling $142,200. They found that while the disbursements “were for proper purposes and adequately supported, the Board, although required to do so pursuant to Town Law, did not audit and approve 53 of these claims totaling $15,600 before payment,” the report said.
The audit said the town used debit cards to make purchases, and explained why that isn't recommended.
“Debit cards should not be used because they pose additional risks by allowing a payment to be directly withdrawn from a town’s bank account at the time of purchase, and unauthorized use may not be quickly detected. Debit card use also provides no opportunity for town officials to verify whether the purchase is for legitimate purposes before it is paid,” the report said.
The auditors recommended the town get credit cards instead. That way, the town board could approve the purchase at the board meeting, the report said.
The report also said the town allowed a third party — its payroll company — access to the town's bank account. The New York State General Municipal Law “allows towns to enter into a contract to provide for the deposit of the periodic payroll payments in a bank or trust company for disbursal. However, there is no authority allowing for third parties to directly access a town’s bank accounts, including a town’s general fund checking account,” the report said.
Butternuts Town Supervisor Bruce Giuda responded to the audit in a letter dated July 15. In it, he said the board authorizes the supervisor to pay certain bills and/or contracts throughout the year during the reorganizational meeting prior to monthly audits.
He said he spoke with the auditors about that and was informed that state law will only allow it on three-year contracts instead of yearly contracts, and said that would be changed at the next organizational meeting in January.
Giuda explained that the debit cards were used for internet purchases and to pay companies that have monthly service contracts with the town. He said the payroll company and internet website/domain provider had access to the bank account.
“Although this has been an ongoing practice in the Town, the auditors explained all the inherent risks involved,” the letter said. “This is a high-risk scenario that we never considered before authorizing these debit cards to be used.”
The letter also addressed the issue of not being able to audit the purchases made with debit cards.
“This finding has the most potential to harm the Town, and I discussed this issue at length with both auditors. I found their insights and suggestions informative and helpful, and I began implementing changes immediately to remedy this issue,” the letter said.
The town also responded to the 53 disbursements that were not approved by the audit. The letter said those disbursements were contractual payments; however, town officials didn't know the contracts needed to be three years long. It also said the town runs a campground and when emergencies come up, such as plumbing and electrical problems, contractors want to be paid that day.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
