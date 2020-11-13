A Nov. 6 report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller found that Decatur town officials did not properly maintain and oversee financial records.
A pair of coinciding audits conducted between January 2018 and December 2019 found that the Decatur town supervisor did not maintain “complete, accurate and timely” accounting reports, the town clerk did not record, deposit, remit and report all collections received in a “timely and accurate” manner and that town board members did not provide enough oversight of the disbursement process.
Decatur is governed by a five-member elected board, which includes Town Supervisor Paul Strenn. As supervisor, Strenn is the town’s designated chief executive and financial officer, but delegated financial recording and reporting duties to a bookkeeper. The audit found that the town board did not approve all claims, require adequate supporting documentation for claims or annually audit the supervisor’s records, according to the audit.
“The lack of Board oversight may put the Town at risk for additional errors and irregularities to continue to go undetected and remain uncorrected,” the report read.
Board members are responsible for reviewing and approving individual claims for payment at each monthly meeting, according to the report. The bookkeeper would then prepare the checks to pay the claims, which the supervisor signed, but on occasion, Strenn requested a blank check from the bookkeeper to pay claims himself. As a result, the 2018 general ledger was significantly incomplete and the 2019 general ledger had several accounts misclassified.
The audit also found that board members did not always require the submission of adequate support before approving claims for payment and did not ensure that all disbursements were properly approved and recorded in a timely manner. Bank statements and canceled check receipts showed $133,270 in disbursements that were approved and paid without supporting documentation and $1,046 in disbursements paid before audit and approval.
All disbursements were found to be legitimate, according to the audit, but “because of the lack of supporting documentation and Board audit and approval before payment, there is an increased risk that errors and irregularities could occur and not be detected and corrected in a timely manner.”
Because the town’s annual financial reports, known as AUDs, and tax cap forms were not filed as required, board members were unaware that the 2019 levy significantly exceeded the cap and did not pass the required local law to override the cap, according to the report. The town’s 2019 budget contained $488,890 in appropriations and a $338,236 property tax levy.
A second audit found that Town Clerk Fred Kersman did not issue duplicate receipts — which are required by state law when no other adequate evidence of receipt is available — for any collections during the audit period, which totaled $1,630; did not report or remit fees received to the town supervisor or the New York state Department of Agriculture and Markets, and that the town board did not conduct an annual audit of the clerk’s records and reports.
The audit found that Kersman did not report $1,630 in collections in a timely manner to the town supervisor and did not prepare a monthly bank reconciliation or accountability report, saying he was unaware of the requirement. $1,615 was owed to the town supervisor for permit and zoning fees, dog licenses and copies of death certificates, and the remaining $15 was owed to New York State Agriculture and Markets for dog licenses.
State officials recommended that town officials adhere to prescribed procedures for recording and reporting financial documents and suggested retaining a public accountant to conduct an annual audit of the clerk’s records and reports.
In an undated response to the audit, Strenn thanked the team for its “professional and informative help.”
“Being new to this type of oversight as town supervisor, I had little knowledge and many shortcomings on how towns are run,” he wrote. “I feel we have gotten better but with room for much improvement.”
