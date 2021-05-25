Audit: Local budgets withstood pandemic pressure

A state audit of COVID-era budgets adopted by local governments found that officials in most municipalities, including Otsego County and the city of Norwich, developed solvent budgets even with some revenue streams reduced amid the pandemic.
The audits were part of a series of 20 across the state. Of the 15 reports released as of May 21, officials in each of the six towns, two villages, three cities and four counties were found to have “adequately assessed the impact of the pandemic on financial operations while developing estimates for significant revenues and expenditures in the 2021 adopted budget,” according to a series of recent reports from the Office of New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
“Some local governments have seen little to no impact on their financial operations, while others have seen more significant impacts due to reductions and/or increases to their revenues and/or expenditures,” Deputy Comptroller Elliott Auerbach wrote in a letter to local government officials.
Facing a $12.5 million budget gap last spring, the Otsego County Board of Representatives voted to lay off 59 workers, institute a hiring freeze and a purchasing freeze, and cancel several projects, including an $800,000 fire training center and more than $1 million in highway projects.
Last month, Otsego County Treasurer Allen Ruffles reported a $9 million shortfall between diminished tax collections and reduced state and federal reimbursements last year.
The board adopted a $112,188,030 budget for 2021, a decrease of nearly $8.5 million — or roughly 7% — from 2020, with a 1.41% increase in the property tax levy. Estimated revenues fell by more than $6.5 million, or about 6.5%, and the county’s appropriated fund balance marked a nearly 32% decrease from 2020.
“2020 was a difficult and trying year for everyone,” Ruffles wrote in his 2021 budget address. “This budget is the starting point in getting the County back on track to where it left off.”
In addition to allocating several million dollars for roads and infrastructure projects, Ruffles noted that the county issued $4 million in bond anticipation notes “at the lowest rates in recent history” to help cover the expenses, citing the importance of continuously “improving our infrastructure, services and economy without putting more economic stress on our residents in the form of large tax increases.”
The City of Norwich Common Council adopted a $11,197,285 budget for 2021 — only a $2,500 increase over 2020 — with a 0.85% increase in the property tax levy. Estimated revenues fell approximately $31,000, or less than half a percent. The city has no appropriated fund balance.
“The City of Norwich is continuing to move forward and strive towards replenishing out General Fund equity,” City Finance Director Dee DuFour wrote in a 2021 budget address, noting that the city was able to maintain all of its programs and services this year.
“Although 2020 has proven to be a difficult year, we will continue to find ways to deliver essential services to the taxpayers of the City of Norwich in the most financially efficient manner possible,” she concluded.
“In consideration of the continually new and evolving impacts caused by the pandemic,” the reports advised officials to “carefully monitor their budgeted-to-actual revenues and expenditures and make amendments to the budget as needed throughout the year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.