Audit raises questions over IDA rail yards purchase

A state audit has found problems with how Otsego County purchased the Oneonta Rail Yards in 2017.
The county’s Industrial Development Agency failed to “have significant discussions of the pros and cons of developing the property … taking into account the struggles of developing and attracting businesses to other COIDA-owned properties,” the New York State Comptroller’s office said in an audit report released Feb. 11.
The IDA acquired the 79-acre property on both sides of Roundhouse Road with plans to develop the site as an industrial and commercial business park. The property was deemed a good development location with easy railroad and highway access, according to a 2016 economic development plan prepared for the IDA. In 2019, an environmental impact statement found that the site did have an advantageous location for infill development, although more than one-third of the site was protected wetlands.
The comptroller’s audit began by studying the IDA’s actions in 2018 and 2019, then expanded the scope to review meeting minutes, accounting records, reports and internal documents back to 2014. The report criticized three aspects of the IDA’s planning and development process.
The board of the IDA created a development plan for the rail yard without having any specific interested developers in mind, the audit said. In addition, the audit found that the IDA already owned an oversupply of parcels waiting for development as “commercial or industrial parks, including a 59-acre parcel that was not being used to further its mission.” This specific site mentioned in the report is on state Route 28, south of the village of Richfield Springs; the IDA is seeking to develop a business park on 12 to 15 acres there.
Finally, the audit found that Otsego County has infrastructure challenges and economic factors that impede significant development. “These include a lack of investment in the county’s infrastructure and economic development, and the County’s demographics. More specifically, they told us the region lacks necessary pipeline infrastructure, and expansion of the natural gas supply has been met with strong local opposition. Furthermore, the region lacks affordable housing … a lack of broadband availability in rural areas, and the economic factors make it difficult to find an educated, trainable and motivated workforce,” according to the audit report.
“A lack of investment in the county’s infrastructure and economic development, and the county’s demographics, will likely result in the COIDA facing many Rail Yards development struggles,” the audit concluded.
Jody Zakrevsky, director of Otsego Now and the county IDA, sees the criticisms in the audit as an overall vindication for the county’s Industrial Development Agency processes, he said in a phone interview on Monday, Feb. 14. “They were basically auditing what we were doing since I got here,” in fall 2017, he said. “So the good news is, they decided then to expand it backwards to 2014 — because they didn't find anything wrong that we were doing.”
“All in all, I think the comptroller's office, they were here for two and a half years going through our records. I find that the conclusions they came to are, in a sense, positive for our agency, because they really didn't find anything wrong with us. They just questioned the judgment of the prior board purchasing property without a lot of discussion. And I'm sure there was a lot of discussion, it's just not recorded,” Zakrevsky said.
“Minutes are only as good as the minute taker,” he said, adding that the problem has since been resolved since state transparency laws now require their meetings to be recorded and made available to the public.
He disagreed with some of the “odd findings” in the audit, but agreed that the county could be more proactive with investments and in seeking development opportunities. “They said ‘there's a lack of investment in the county's infrastructure and economic development.’ That's correct. I mean, the county doesn't invest in a lot of infrastructure on our behalf. NYSEG doesn't invest in the electrical upgrades or the natural gas upgrades. There's very little we can do about that. That's just the way it is.”
Zakrevsky provided an update on current development prospects in the Oneonta rail yard. There are two companies looking at buying land there, he said. “One wants to buy the entire property. We're waiting for a proposal from them. And the other is still evaluating whether they want to build a new building in Oneonta. They'd both be manufacturing uses. Each proposal would likely ended up creating 100 to 150 new jobs,” he said.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
