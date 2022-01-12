An audit by the New York State Comptroller's Office showed some crime victims in Chenango County were not paid restitution by probationers.
Auditors found officials did not adequately enforce restitution collections, and that officials disbursed payments, but didn't follow up with the victim if the check wasn't cashed in a timely manner, officials did not distribute undisbursed restitution payments and officials did not maintain sufficient undisbursed restitution records.
According to the audit, the probation department had 101 restitution cases during the audit timeline of Jan. 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019.
Out of the 101 cases, auditors reviewed 20 cases totaling $110,172.
"Department officials should have collected $33,471 from probationers for the 18 cases with required payment terms, including $9,715 in prior period arrears," the audit said. Auditors found that only $23,979 was collected during that timeframe.
The audit also looked to see if victims had received and cashed their checks. The report found "30 outstanding checks totaling $1,662 that were between one and more than four years old." Auditors "found no documentation to indicate letters were sent or other efforts were made to locate the victims, and new checks were not issued," the report said.
Auditors found the department "potentially has $2,690 of undisbursed restitution funds that should be used for unsatisfied restitution orders."
The audit recommended the probation director do the following:
• Develop adequate written policies and procedures for enforcing and disbursing restitution;
• Contact the New York State Office of Probation and Correctional Alternatives for guidance when orders lack set payment terms;
• Enforce and monitor restitution cases according to court orders.
• Make reasonable efforts to locate victims, document actions and results, issue payments to the victims who can be located, and identify unclaimed money as undisbursed restitution when appropriate.
• Make payments from undisbursed restitution funds to the crime victims whose restitution orders have remained unsatisfied for the longest amount of time.
• Provide meaningful oversight to ensure the program is operating effectively, which should include actions such as critical reviews of bank reconciliations and unsatisfied restitution order records.
• Ensure the undisbursed restitution balance is supported with records showing the amount and dates of payments that comprise the balance, including if any payments are made from the account.
In response to the audit, Probation Director Kristin M. Snow said in a letter the department is completing a corrective action plan and listed several initiatives that have been made prior to completing the corrective action plan. Snow said the department has implemented the following measures:
• The department revised its financial obligations policy in May, 2019. The policy includes "directives for staff members and should provide for greater continuity in the future."
• Forms and checklists were modified.
• A second Probation Supervisor was hired in 2020 to help with the caseload.
• Trainings on financial matters were held in 2019 and 2020 for staff.
• The department has contracted with its software company to provide a hosting service for the department.
