An 18-month audit recently wrapped up by the office of New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found that the Middletown Fire District did not file its annual financial reports from 2015 to 2019.
An annual financial report, also known as an annual update document, reflects the district’s financial position and results of operations. The documents are required to be filed with the state each year, in accordance with General Municipal Law, and serve as a tool to monitor district operations and provide a summary of financial activities.
“Untimely submission of the AUDs hinders transparency and could compromise the District officials’ ability to obtain or maintain financing, if necessary, for upcoming financial needs,” the March 26 report read.
According to the audit report, the treasurer of the Middletown Fire District Board of Commissioners told state examiners that she thought the annual financial reports were not required because the board contracts with the village of Fleischmanns for fire protection services, which totaled $73,004 for 2019 and $75,004 for 2020.
The district does not own or operate any firefighting equipment and engages in “minimal financial transactions,” according to the report. The district’s sole revenue source is a single lump-sum payment of real property taxes received from the town of Middletown, which the treasurer said she believed to be a “pass-through to the Village for fire protection,” according to the report.
In a March 3 response letter, Middletown Fire District Board Chairman Gary Kusen said the commissioners “completely agreed” with the report findings and recommendations.
Kusen noted that the board treasurer had been in contact with representatives from the comptroller’s office for assistance in filing the delinquent annual financial reports and had started the process.
