The City of Oneonta started the new year with two pieces of good news at its first Common Council meeting of the year, Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Members of the accounting firm of BST & Co., CPAs, of Albany, told the council members their 2019 audit was unmodified, which is the highest rating the city can receive. The designation means Oneonta did not have any corrections or revisions needed to its records and is the mark of a well-run city, two members of the firm told the city.
Paul Goetz, a partner in the firm, told city officials Oneonta was the type of city BST wanted to work with.
“It’s a pleasure for us as accountants to have the city of Oneonta as a client,” he said. “We like to align ourselves with municipalities that are well positioned from a financial standpoint. We think we can do our best work with them.”
Unlike most audits, this one was done remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic and extended an extra three months because of delays caused by the process.
The clean sheet on the city’s books ensures Oneonta will be able to get the best rates on bonds and get premium consideration for grants, Mayor Gary Herzig said.
“It’s money in the bank in two ways,” he said. “One, it really is money in the bank, and, two, it means a lot in value, having a clean audit like this.”
Herzig also lauded the efforts of First Night Oneonta in staging a successful Festival of Lights in Neahwa Park from Dec. 18, to Jan. 3, as a pandemic era replacement for traditional New Year’s events.
Herzig awarded First Night Chair Carol Mandigo with the key to the city, telling her that her drive and creativity has been a blessing to the city.
“It certainly was a very, very big success,” Herzig said.
“What a wonderful twist on the First Night legacy,” Council member Mark Drnek, D-Eighth Ward, said.
Mandigo said the experience was an overwhelmingly positive one and now that First Night has held such an event during a pandemic, it will be easier to expand it into an annual event in better times.
“I was just sitting there and I could not believe the bumper to bumper cars going through Neahwa Park,” Mandigo said. “It was such a beautiful sight ... I was just so thrilled with the way it turned out.”
In other business Tuesday, the council unanimously approved the hiring of several new employees, including Bonnie Cuozzo as the new deputy clerk and Robert Gouldin as city attorney.
Gouldin will replace Michael Getman, who was elected as an Otsego County judge in November.
Cuozzo will replace Kerriann Harrington, who was promoted to city clerk after Nancy Powell retired.
Cuozzo’s approval came with a waiver to live outside the city, although several council members expressed their displeasure with the frequent use of permanent waivers to hire non-city residents and expressed a desire for a clearer guideline for hiring non-residents.
The council also approved two resolutions unanimously: One allows Herzig to approve a request for state grant funding for the Oneonta Theatre revival, and the other sets up a tax deduction for low income senior citizens in accordance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order 202.83 on Section 467 of the New York State Real Property Tax Law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.