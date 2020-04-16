Migration season has met pandemic season, but birders can still help the Audubon Society by counting migrating birds, according to a media release.
Early spring, with its lack of foliage, is the perfect time to spot birds, according to the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society, which is launching a Birdwatching Scavenger Hunt. The event will run from Saturday, April 18, through Friday, May 8, and is free and open to all interested bird watchers, regardless of age.
"In a normal spring, we would be leading bird walks and bird hikes through the area and taking people to our favorite spots as a group," DOAS co-president and education and publicity chair Susan O'Handley told The Daily Star on Thursday, April 15. "This is a little bit different for us, because people are mostly going to be doing this by themselves, or in a family group."
O'Handley said the program has been set up to be used by all age groups and by all interest and experience levels. Young novice bird watchers can provide a great help, but there are also tools for experienced birders to use, too. And bird counting is a great hobby to do while social distancing, or while a family is enjoying some isolated outdoor time, she said.
"Birding is for anybody," she said. "You can be any age, you can be new to it or experienced. It doesn't matter where you live or how old you are, you are going to see some birds."
Instructions and a checklist can be found at doas.us/2020-gone-birding. Prizes will be awarded later in May based on age, self-proclaimed birding experience level and the number of species seen with honor-system based reporting, according to the media release.
Reports must be turned in by 5 p.m., Friday, May 8.
O'Handley said the information available is detailed and will engage serious birders while also allowing novice counters to learn while providing important information. The online information includes trails, lists of birds, and methods to use for identification, including by sound, by size, by color, by markings and by habitation. Much of the information is available via smartphone apps, she said, and it set up to be used while in the field.
"We've had great feedback. People with no experience and people who are very experienced have told us they want to do this, and the information is helpful," she said. "So we hope we can capitalize on that and bring some attention and enthusiasm to the hobby."
The program was created as part of the Digital Earth Festival 2020 in collaboration with the Otsego County Conservation Association. Go to www.occainfo.org/earth-festival/ to learn more about the festival.
Go to doas.us/2020-gone-birding for more information about the bird count, or email questions to info@doas.us
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
