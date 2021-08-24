Author delves deep into local spelunking history

A new book chronicling the history of caves in Schoharie County has been released and will be discussed Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology beginning at noon.
Author Dana Cudmore will narrate a PowerPoint presentation about his book, titled “Underground Empires: Two Centuries of Exploration, Adventure & Enterprise in New York’s Cave Country.”
After the presentation, there will be a book-signing, a tour of the museum and a hike to the original entrance to Howe Caverns. The museum is at 139 Blowing Rock Road in Howes Cave.
The museum building was once one of three hotels that catered to visitors to Howe's Cave in the late 19th century Cudmore said. The original entrance to the cave sat on the hotel's property.
“It's a beautiful stone building that has served different uses through the years,” Cudmore said.
In addition to a hotel, the building was the headquarters for the stone quarry, he said. It was abandoned after the quarry closed.
“At the end of my last book, the roof was torn off by a tornado and the future of the building was not bright,” he said. The building was refurbished and the museum opened in 2004 according to its Facebook page.
This is Cudmore's third book on the topic of cave history in Schoharie County. His other two books are titled, “The Remarkable Howe Caverns Story” and “Unearthing Howes Cave: A Community and a Quarry from 1842 On.”
“My first book was sort of a cliffhanger because it mentions the tornado and you don't know what happened next,” he said. “The future of Howe Caverns was murky. All of that is covered in my new book.”
He said the new book is broken up into four sections. The first two sections are his first two books revised, the third is about the last 30 years and the fourth tells some interesting stories that didn't fit with the other chapters, he said.
Cudmore said he spent years collecting information about the caves in Schoharie County after he spent about seven years as a tour guide at Howe Caverns. He said he worked his way through college there. He attended SUNY Cobleskill for two years, then transferred to Newhouse School at Syracuse University.
“It's a great job for a teenager,” he said. “I didn't even think when I would get into the elevator and step into the cave and give a tour. It was fun. I told the story of the cave's discovery at least four times a day.”
He said he found exploring caves interesting and fun and on his off days he would explore different caves around the county with fellow coworkers or friends. There are about 150 caves in Schoharie County and another 150 caves in Albany County he said.
“I was a pretty active caver,” he said. “I've been in quite a few. There was always a group of us on days off from Howe Caverns that would explore another cave.”
He encouraged people interested in caving to join a local or national group.
He said he liked to collect articles about Howe Caverns and while researching his book was able to talk to the 96-year-old niece of D.C. Robinson, who was a local expert on caves in the 1920s and tried to get investors to expand Howe's Cave. He got people to invest in the proposal, and thought he was going to be named general manager, but someone else got that job, Cudmore said. Instead, he opened up Knox Cave in Albany County for tourists, he said.
“He was the real entrepreneur,” Cudmore said. “He had a sinkhole on his property and would charge people pennies to be let down on a rope to see what was there.”
He said Robinson built a boat to take tourists across the underground lake at Howe Caverns. The popular attraction is still in use today at the tourist site.
The 1920s also saw the installation of the elevator, electricity and phone lines in the caverns, Cudmore said.
“When it was opened, it was a feat of modern engineering,” he said. “They played that up in advertising.
In addition to the history of the caves, Cudmore's book has some never-before-published illustrations and rare photographs of the caverns.
“In 1899, Seneca Ray Stoddard, who was a famous photographer from the Adirondacks came to photograph the inside of the caverns,” Cudmore said. “Torches had to be used to light the walls. He took marvelous photos, but the process was difficult. Cameras used to be 50 pounds and it was dangerous to light the flash.”
One of those photographs is the image on the cover of the book.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.