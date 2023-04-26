SUNY Cobleskill has announced that Greg Neri, a Coretta Scott King honor-winning storyteller, filmmaker, artist and digital media producer will be awarded an honorary doctorate of fine arts degree at the college's 105th commencement on Saturday, May 13. Neri will also deliver the keynote address to the more than 435 graduates and their families, according to a media release.
Neri has authored 16 books for young people, ranging from novels and graphic novels to picture books and poetry for grades 3 to 12. His works cover an array of topics, from urban fiction to music biographies, "but what connects them is that they are all inspired by true life," the release said. His 2011 novel “Ghetto Cowboy,” inspired by the real-life inner-city horsemen of Philadelphia and Brooklyn, became the Netflix film “Concrete Cowboy,” starring Idris Elba. His books have been translated into multiple languages in more than 25 countries.
“Greg Neri understands the critical need of accessibility in education, in its multitude of forms. His work shows a bravery in tackling serious and complex human issues, while entrusting young readers to derive their own life lessons through the journey of these characters," said Marion Terenzio, president of SUNY Cobleskill. "His efforts with the Antarctic Artists and Writers Collective display new approaches to accessing the natural world through the arts and bravery to meet new challenges head-on, furthering readers’ horizons of what is possible in their own lives. Mr. Neri’s own personal and artistic journey will resonate with our Class of 2023 as they go forward into the world, ready to make their own discoveries."
Neri last addressed the SUNY Cobleskill campus community in 2021, through his work with the AAWC, the release said. The college hosted Neri as part of the AAWC’s virtual exhibition “Adequate Earth,” which featured works by him and a dozen other founding members of the collective.
“I have given almost 300 talks to young people about life in Antarctica. As a person of color, I try to share my experiences with urban kids, many of whom lack access to science or nature,” Neri said. “By being an example, I hope they can picture themselves having amazing experiences like this, perhaps as a launching point toward an unexpected future. I never thought I would be a writer or travel to the ice. But I am direct proof that anyone can do it, if you just open yourself up to unexpected opportunities.”
The commencement ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., outdoors, adjacent to the Neal Robbins Field House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.