Otsego Outdoors has received $14,305 from Five Star Subaru as part of its Share the Love event.
A collaborative effort of Otsego 2000, the Otsego Land Trust and the Otsego County Conservation Association, Otsego Outdoors “connects people with year-round opportunities to enjoy the outdoors throughout Otsego County,” a media release from the organization said. The check was presented to Otsego Outdoors at Wilber Park in Oneonta.
“Otsego County has so many wonderful opportunities to get outside and enjoy nature and we are excited to partner with Otsego Outdoors to help bring more awareness to our local area and what it has to offer,” said Ben Guenther, owner of Five Star Subaru.
The website OtsegoOutdoors.org lists publicly accessible trails, bike routes, waterways, parks and forests, as well as local outdoors organizations, businesses and events. Seasonal Otsego Octet Challenges encourage residents and visitors to experience the outdoors. Since the Otsego Octet challenges began in February 2021, participants have logged more than 3,600 hikes, bike rides, and paddles throughout the county, the release said.
“We are very grateful to Five Star Subaru for their generosity and support,” said Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000, which manages the collaborative program. “This donation will enable us to connect more people with Otsego County’s recreational opportunities and natural beauty.”
To participate in the Otsego Outdoors Spring Octet, go to www.otsegooutdoors.org for information on the featured trails and an activity log form or call Otsego 2000 at 607-547-8881. The Summer Octet Challenge begins June 21.
