The Unadilla Historical Association is revving up to host its inaugural Unadilla Auto Rally on Saturday, Sept. 24, in conjunction with the sixth annual Catskill Conquest Rally. The Otsego County village will also be featured as the final stop of the latter.
Donald Tuttle, president of the Unadilla Historical Association, said Catskill Conquest Rally’s highlighting Unadilla coincides with its return, after a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020 and 2021.
“Up until now, the auto rally ended up in Unadilla,” he said. “But each year, (organizer) Rob Selkowitz would pick out a community to feature and this year is Unadilla’s turn. Each year, the route changes slightly to feature a community a little bit more. This year, it’s back in business, and we are hosting the event when they get to Unadilla and decided, as a historical society, to add our own, local auto rally to the events of the weekend.”
Tuttle said, though personally involved with the Catskill Conquest Rally since its inception, the UHA began planning its rally “a few months ago.”
“Usually, we sat around waiting for (auto rally participants to arrive) ... so we decided to put a Unadilla historic, Otsego County rally of our own in,” he said. “It will start around 8 o’clock in the morning and travel through northern Unadilla and Franklin, then follows the (historic) Catskill Turnpike (back to Unadilla), for a roughly two and a half-hour run. It’s not for speed or competition; it’s simply to enjoy the run and answer some historical questions along the way.”
A social media post describes the localized rally as “an enjoyable, 65-plus-mile jaunt through the countryside.”
Simultaneously, Tuttle said, members of the Algonquin Antique Auto Club Inc. will be setting up antique and classic cars in the lot of the Unadilla House at 188 Main St. for a cruise-in beginning around noon. Participants in the Catskill Conquest Rally, Tuttle said, are expected to arrive in Unadilla between 3 and 4 p.m.
The Catskill Conquest Rally, Tuttle said, is a revitalization of a long-distance 1903 auto rally. This year’s route from Mount Tremper to Unadilla, he said, will cover about 90 miles.
“Six years ago, Robert Selkowitz had been interested in doing research on antique cars and auto rallies and found information on a 1903 endurance rally,” he said. “Selkowitz wanted to duplicate the 1903 run … and they actually came through Unadilla. In the past, they planned the route over the Catskill Turnpike, which was established in 1804, and ended up in Unadilla. The turnpike gave an opportunity for migrants moving west; the turnpike ended at the Susquehanna River and they’d need to cross the river to the Susquehanna Turnpike. So, Unadilla became a terminus for people migrating out of Connecticut and lower New York, and that’s how Unadilla ended up being a focus for development.”
Tuttle said enthusiasm for the rally’s return and the addition of the Unadilla Auto Rally is part of a broader trend.
“(Feedback) has been pretty good,” he said. “There seems to be a surge in antique car cruise-ins and antique auto-related events. I spoke with people at the (Northeast) Classic Car Museum in Norwich … and they’re experiencing an upsurge in attendance. People are just wanting to get out and do things again.”
The Unadilla Auto Rally, Tuttle said, is open to anyone. Pre-registration is available, though signups are welcome on the day of the event, too. The $40 registration fee, he said, goes toward prizes and a chicken barbecue picnic lunch for two. Donna’s Home Treats, also on Main Street in Unadilla, will serve as a waystation for coffee and baked goods, he said, and participants are also encouraged to attend the inaugural mayor’s picnic, happening Saturday afternoon in the village at the Denton Reed Recreational Park.
For more information on the Catskill Conquest Rally, visit 1903autorun.com.
To register for the Unadilla Auto Rally or for more information, contact Tuttle at 607-369-7323. Entry forms are available at Country Computers & Publishing, Village Bountiful Community Market, Village Variety or the Unadilla Public Library, all of Unadilla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.