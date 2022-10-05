A Bainbridge-Guilford Central School student gets to see the school district’s Board of Education in action from a seat at the table.
Marek Rajner was selected by the board as its student representative.
Rajner is a non-voting member of the school board. He’s the president of the senior class and president of the National Honor Society. “This allows the students to be represented on the board,” he said. “Students are considered and heard and have the opportunity to register and receive attention. Since school just started, no issues have been brought forward yet.”
District Superintendent Tim Ryan said, “The student representative gives students someone within their own ranks to speak to and discuss points of view. Not all schools have student representatives. Here at BGCSD we look for opportunities to hear and respond to our students.”
Rajner’s extracurricular activities include band, jazz and pep band, orchestra, chorus, soccer and tennis, he said. He also holds a weekend job and worked at his school in a maintenance position the last two summers.
“I would like to pursue business after school, and then law. I am currently looking to attend Binghamton University or University of Buffalo,” he said.
Rajner is in a program called New Visions, which takes place at the SUNY Morrisville campus in Norwich. In the course, he’s learning about law, and will eventually participate in the field, shadowing professionals.
Ed Rajner, his father, owns and operates a landscape and snow removal company based in Sidney. Theresa Carlin, superintendent of schools for the Schenevus Central School District, is Rajner’s mother. He has three siblings and four step-siblings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.