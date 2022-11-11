Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District taxpayers will vote Dec. 7 on a $15.4 million capital improvement project.
District Superintendent Tim Ryan said, "Of the $15.4 million, $4 million is from the district's capital reserve and the remaining comes from aid back and the continuation of the local share. I am unable to give you an exact breakdown as the aid back varies yearly based on many factors. The result is no additional tax impact for our voters."
Ryan said, "The scope and magnitude of this project has come about based on a required building condition survey. All school districts are required to have this survey completed every five years. The survey informs the district of items that currently need attention or will need attention in the near future. The items are prioritized based on safety, need and concern. Currently all three school buildings including the transportation facility will be affected."
Ryan said there would be immediate savings to the district simply from using new equipment.
"No water, no pesticides would be needed on artificial turf. Students will gain earlier field access because there would be no mud in early spring on the artificial turf field," he said. "Repainting of the artificial turf field would occur less often. The new field would be a multi-sports complex, used for soccer, field and track, football and elementary physical education. 102 parking spaces would be immediately adjacent to the field."
In addition to athletic field improvements, work is planned at all three of the district's school buildings and the bus garage.
Ryan said he welcomes taxpayers' thoughts and input. He encouraged them to email him at tryan@bgcsd.org or to call at 607-967-6321.
Voting will take place from noon until 9 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Greenlawn Elementary School in Bainbridge and at the Guilford Elementary School in Guilford.
