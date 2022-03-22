Bail debate simmers as hot potato in state budget talks

ALBANY — One lawmaker says she is so frustrated she plans to launch a hunger strike. Others are demanding transparency and full details of legislation being discussed behind closed doors.
The issue creating strife at the statehouse is the cashless bail law — and whether to leave it intact as progressives demand or roll back portions of the legislation so judges can again jail individuals who have been charged with crimes but are presumed innocent under the law.
With the state treasury flush with cash this year after an infusion of federal pandemic relief dollars, the table was set for what appeared to be relatively uncomplicated budget negotiations.
But that has changed amid a clamor for increased public safety measures to deal with a spike in violent crime in cities across the state.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, with less than a year under her belt as New York's chief executive, is facing criticism from all sides after an outline of her administration's criminal justice agenda was leaked to the press.
A Hochul proposal to again allow judges to remand more individuals to jail at their arraignments prompted state Sen. Gustavo Rivera, D-the Bronx, the influential chairman of the Senate Health Committee, to declare he objects to Hochul's 10-point plan and will vote against any budget legislation that includes it.
At a campaign stop in Manhattan, one of Hochul's rivals for the Democratic nomination for governor, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island, called the Hochul plan "half-baked" while contending crime is causing many New Yorkers to avoid using public transportation.
"This is a real life crisis," said Suozzi, who favors restoring judicial discretion for bail decisions. "This is not something where you can put your finger in the wind to see what's going on. This is what everybody is concerned about." His supporters chanted: "No bail fix, no budget."
Veteran Democratic campaign consultant George Arzt said many Black and Latino lawmakers would prefer to leave the current bail law, which was amended in late 2019, intact at least until after the coming election. Their concern is that making changes to it would result in more people being sent to jail because they are too poor to come up with cash for bail, an inequality in the criminal justice system that they strove to rectify.
With crime rising and conservatives, police officials, prosecutors and some moderates arguing the bail changes went too far, "the issue has become Kryptonite," said Arzt,
As divisions within Democratic ranks deepened over bail, Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, said the public has been shut out of negotiations over important criminal justice policies.
"This is Albany business as usual: politicians pass broken, failed policies with no transparency and everyday New Yorkers are left to deal with the disastrous effects," Ortt said. Similar secrecy with the initial bail amendments left the package badly flawed, he argued.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a former state senator and NYPD officer in charge of the nation's largest city for less than four months, is also calling for letting judges weigh a defendant's criminal history before releasing them to communities.
The bail issue has also gained attention in the aftermath of the high-profile murder of Christina Lee, who was stabbed to death at her Chinatown apartment by a man who authorities said had been released after being charged with three separate misdemeanor offenses earlier.
Hochul's proposal would also enhance the ability of judges to remand defendants who have been charged with multiple crimes and those linked to offenses involving firearms.
But in a sign of just how strident the opposition to her plan has become, Assemblywoman Latrice Walker, D-Brooklyn, declared it was time to "stand up and fight back."
"I am prepared to go on a hunger strike to make sure that this does not happen,” said Walker, one of the lawmakers who argue the previous bail law was unjust and led to numerous Black and Latino New Yorkers being locked up because they could not afford the bail amounts set by judges.
The Brennan Center at New York University, in an analysis of the consequences of the New York bail law, said Tuesday that crime rates in recent years have risen in states that both have and have not scaled back their bail laws.
"Any attempt to link bail reform to rising crime should be evaluated skeptically," the authors of the analysis concluded.
