District officials from Bainbridge-Guilford Central School announced Thursday that a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.
In a March 20 letter to community members, Superintendent Tim Ryan said an investigation by the school’s attorney and the Chenango County Health Department determined that “there was no contact exposure at school and that there is no risk to staff or students.”
The letter did not disclose whether the individual is a student, faculty or staff member, and Ryan asked community members to “respect confidentiality laws at this time. He confirmed that the individual resides in Broome County.
“Please remember to use good hygiene, wash hands thoroughly and often, and stay away from group gatherings,” Ryan wrote. “This is an unprecedented time and I will continue to communicate with you regularly regarding pertinent health and educational matters.”
