An arrest has been made in connection with a road-rage incident in the village of Afton earlier this month.
Delos E. Decker, 62, of Bainbridge, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief, all felonies.
Decker is accused of shooting at a vehicle and shattering its rear window before leaving the scene, traveling north on state Route 41.
A tip submitted in response to a March 20 news release from New York State Police led to Decker’s arrest following an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Decker was arraigned virtually and sent to the Chenango County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $15,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.