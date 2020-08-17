Bainbridge man dies in weekend motorcycle crash

Delaware County deputies said a motorcyclist died Saturday in a crash that closed a local highway for several hours.
According to a media release, deputies and Walton fire and EMS personnel were called about 7 p.m. to a report that a motorcycle struck a deer on state Route 206 near the intersection with Davis Road. Upon arrival at the scene, first responders observed a multi-vehicle accident involving three injured victims.
Richard H. King, 74, Bainbridge, reportedly died when he lost control of his motorcycle while attempting to avoid the collision of another motorcycle and a deer, and struck guide wires. King's motorcycle overturned and fatally injured King, according to the release.
Deputies said their investigation found that Bruce H. Gerken, 64, Bainbridge, and his wife, Deborah L. Gerken, 58, were traveling north on a motorcycle on Route 206 when they collided with a deer that ran into the road from an embankment on the opposite side. Bruce Gerken lost control of the motorcycle and both were ejected. The motorcycle then struck a vehicle being driven south by Debra A. Higley, 56, of Trout Creek, causing damage to that vehicle.
Bruce Gerken was transported to UHS Wilson Hospital by LifeNet Medivac helicopter, while Deborah was transported to Wilson Hospital by members of the Walton Emergency Squad. Neither Debra Higley, nor her passenger, Luther H. Higley, 62, were injured, the release said.
Deputies said the accident remains under investigation.
