Bainbridge presents police reform proposal

The village of Bainbridge presented its proposal for the reform and reinvention of its police force Wednesday, Jan. 27, via Zoom.
The eight-point plan was developed over the course of three months by volunteer members of the village’s committee, the formation of which was required by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 203 to address racial bias, brutality and other policing aspects in need of reform.
Though the plan has not yet been formally approved by the village board, as is required under the terms of the executive order, the Bainbridge Police Department already adopted and implemented one of the recommendations, Bainbridge Mayor Philip Wade said.
The village purchased body cameras to be worn by officers and turned on from the moment of dispatch, according to Bainbridge Village Police Chief Casey Caratelli.
“We feel that body cameras add to the transparency of our government and our police force,” Wade said. “The transparency that provides helps build trust in the relationships between our officers and the public.”
Each of the proposed recommendations supports building the relationship between Bainbridge police officers and the community.
“That’s what it’s about,” Caratelli said. “In a community like ours, we have a low crime rate and we have time to do these things. I’m not writing tickets all day and chasing kids down the street, but I can talk up a storm and chat and visit with everybody, and people feel good about that.”
“Bainbridge is Smalltown, USA,” he continued. “Our needs are different than in big cities.”
Unlike many other local communities tasked with forming police reinvention and reform committees, the village of Bainbridge did not issue a survey seeking public input on the matters prioritized in the plan, Wade said.
“We felt that the committee itself represented the community at large,” he said. “We’ve got quite a few people from different aspects of the community that sat in on the commission. A lot of the types of policing strategies apply to some of the larger departments, and a lot of those issues just don’t apply in a village of our size and with an office of our size.”
Listed at the top of the plan is a recommendation to provide annual training on race-related issues, Wade said.
“With our small community, in our mix currently, we don’t have a large number of people of color, but we know things are changing, as always they will, and we want to make sure our officers have some exposure to issues of race and racial relations,” he said.
Caratelli said he could not recall any arrests or notable incidents involving people of color throughout his 20-year tenure with the department.
“We know that could change based on how our demographics are changing with the times,” Wade said. “One of the things we’ve learned is that there is implicit bias we have to deal with. You can’t fix it, but you need to know what it is.”
More than 100 Black Lives Matter demonstrators and several dozen counterprotestors assembled at the village green in August in response to a doorbell video that captured occupants of a pickup truck shouting the n-word at the home of a Bainbridge family of color in the early hours of the morning.
Bainbridge officers were on scene as tensions flared between the two groups, escalating into physical altercations at a few points, but no arrests were made, according to Caratelli.
The proposal also calls for increasing mental health response training.
“Mental health incidents are a problem because history has shown and statistics show that police interactions with people in mental crisis often result in the use of deadly force,” Wade said. “No one has to guess about this. Those cases have come to us in the news quite often.”
“It’s kind of a challenge in our community and our county because police are often the first point of contact with someone experiencing a mental health crisis,” he continued. “Although we have mental health services in this county that can respond to these incidents, often the police are called first.”
“We deal a lot more with mentally ill people than we do with shootouts, and we train a lot for shooting,” Caratelli said. “We need to train more for dealing with mentally ill people.”
Committee members also recommended the expansion of community policing practices, which Wade defined as “the idea that a community is better served and more efficiently served if there is a direct connection between the police and the people they serve.”
Caretelli said his officers already offer home and business security consultations for local residents and were willing to expand the practice.
“We’ve been doing it forever,” he said. “We offer to look at the place through the eyes of a burglar and offer suggestions about safety in the home, burglar-proofing and situational awareness.”
“While we’re there, we hope to be able to build relationships with the people we’re serving,” he continued. “You can never have too many friends, the way I see it, and it’s helpful for us in getting tips, too.”
Committee members also recommended incorporating training on procedural justice into officers’ annual training schedules “so that these principles” — fairness, transparency, voice and respect — “become part of the culture of the department,” Wade said.
“Procedural justice is based on the idea that we treat everyone with dignity and respect,” Wade said. “For police, it begins with the public and police interactions including offenders, based on the idea that people often care more about how they’re treated rather than the actual outcome of the situation.”
Wade said the plan calls for the continuation of the committee’s work in part through the formation of a civilian review board, which is “usually charged with investigation of public complaints of police misconduct.”
“We believe that this board should also be available for consultation so that the chief has the ability to discuss issues he would like assistance with,” he said.
Caratelli, who participated in the development of the plan, said he was pleased with the proposal and felt the recommendations could be easily implemented into his departments's regular line of work.
Visit villageofbainbridgeny.org to view the proposal in its entirety.
Questions and public comments on the proposal will be accepted at the village clerk’s office until Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
