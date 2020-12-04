Bakers open holiday pop-up shop

A home bakery in Worcester is popping up in Oneonta for the holiday season.
Freestyle Confections, a bakery launched in 2017 by husband-and-wife duo Vincent and Rebekah Hopkins, can now be found in Suite 9 of 10 Market St.
“We don’t want to do a permanent shop right now, but we wanted to try a pop-up, just to see how it went,” Rebekah said.
The pop-up is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until the end of the month, with extra hours to be announced for the week of Christmas and New Year’s.
“You asked for a baker, we’re here,” Vincent said. “This pop-up shop should help spread the word.”
Most of the business is delivery-based, which took off amid the coronavirus pandemic,” Rebekah said, adding: “We still deliver and always will.”
The couple said they have considered opening a brick-and-mortar store, but right now appreciate the flexibility of working from home with a young family.
“We have a toddler and a 12-year-old who is homeschooling, so we really like just delivering and doing events when we can — there’s not many right now. We just figured Christmas would be the time to do this,” Rebekah said. “It was really fun moving everything in. It’s not really something we ever saw happening. Maybe someday down the road we’ll have a store — I won’t say never — but right now, we love the flexibility.”
The bakery offers such familiar favorites as chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter and sugar cookies, as well as seasonal varieties with a twist, such as pumpkin cookies topped with chocolate chips and marshmallows.
“We switch the menu every day — some stuff will be similar, some stuff will be new,” Rebekah said. “That’s why our name is Freestyle, so we can switch the menu up all the time.”
Vincent, who honed his culinary craft at BOCES, SUNY Morrisville and Paul Smith’s College, does most of the baking, while daughter Emerson helps with the decorating and finishing touches.
Rebekah said she grew up baking alongside her mother, Martha Messner, and her late grandmother, Erna Richtsfeld, the latter of whom inspired the monster cookie: a peanut butter-oat dough baked with M&Ms and chocolate chips.
“My grandmother was always in the kitchen in her farmhouse in Delhi and then she moved in with us after my grandfather passed away and was always cooking and baking in our home, too,” Rebekah said. She said she continues to honor her grandmother by displaying her vintage cooking scale at every market and every sale.
“She was definitely one of the inspirations for this business,” she said.
The bakery continues to be a family affair: Messner helps with the dishes and sometimes watches the kids, and Ezekiel, the youngest, is the company mascot.
Rebekah said she found out she was pregnant with the soon-to-be 2-year-old just two days after launching the business.
“Zeke basically is our Freestyle baby because he’s grown up with this,” Rebekah said. “His favorite word is ‘cookie.’ He cried when somebody came to buy a pack — he saw a cookie go in there and he started crying as she left.”
Rebekah and Emerson make the frosting and the colored sugar included in the do-it-yourself cookie assembly kits, which were introduced for Easter and skyrocketed in popularity amid the pandemic.
“With COVID, we wanted something for people to do at home,” she said. “It’s an activity and it’s something to eat.”
Current DIY cookie shapes include Santa heads, snowflakes, ugly sweaters, Christmas trees and snowmen — mostly from cookie cutters found on Etsy, Rebekah said.
“We don’t want to just do plain shapes,” she said. “We’re always developing and trying to change with the times so people don’t always just see one type of cookie.”
Emerson, an aspiring chef herself, also concocted Elf Food, a trail mix-like assortment of Cheerios, M&Ms, marshmallows and chocolate chips, and Reindeer Food, made from Chex cereal, M&Ms and marshmallows.
“I have two Elves on the Shelf and every year I leave them a snack,” Emerson said. “I made something just like this, and Mom had the idea to sell it.”
“It’s not all about Santa; the reindeer need something, too,” Rebekah said.
The pop-up was also an opportunity to debut the bakery’s new custom coffee mugs and Christmas ornaments, which are made by Katastrophic Visions in Worcester, Rebekah said.
“It’s nice to be a family business because the kids are here with us,” Rebekah said. “We love to just be together.”
For more information or to place an order, follow “Freestyle Confections: From Scratch. From Home.” on Facebook or email freestyleconfections@yahoo.com.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
