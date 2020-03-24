Jim Barber, Democratic Party candidate for New York’s 51st State Senate district, announced his campaign will hold a series of virtual town halls on Facebook and Youtube.
“Like so many businesses and families are doing, our campaign is trying out new ways to support and talk to our communities without creating any health risks,” Barber said in a media release.
The virtual town halls are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 5 p.m. Tuesday March 31, 3 p.m. Wednesday April 8, and 6 p.m. Monday April 13.
People can participate by going to Barber’s Facebook age at https://tinyurl.com/urwra2u or YouTube Channel at https://tinyurl.com/u3not2f . People can also submit questions in advance to info@jimbarberforsenate.org
