The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Monday that 2020 Hall of Fame Classic Weekend events have been canceled. The events were scheduled to take place May 22 to 24.
According to a media release, "This precautionary measure is being implemented in accordance with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and government officials to limit opportunities for large gatherings and the further spread of the COVID-19 virus."
Those who have purchased tickets to Hall of Fame Classic events — including the annual legends game, Night at the Museum program and BASE Race charity runs — will be refunded, the release said.
The Hall of Fame is currently closed to the public and will remain so indefinitely, the release said. Updated information regarding the closure will be provided at noon, eastern time, each Sunday beginning March 22. Updates will be shared at baseballhall.org and via the Hall of Fame’s social media channels, the release said.
