Baseball hall gets nearly $300K grant for educational programs

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has been awarded almost $300,000 in federal funds to improve its virtual education programs, Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, announced Saturday morning.
The $297,717 grant through the National Endowment for the Humanities was approved through the House and Senate through the bipartisan CARES Act. These funds will support virtual education experiences and access to the museum’s digital collection, the release said.
“The Baseball Hall of Fame is an iconic landmark and driver of the local economy. I’m proud to announce these CARES Act funds that will allow the Cooperstown Hall of Fame to expand their digital exhibits and allow more young people and members of the community to learn more about baseball and American history,” Delgado said in a media release. “Everyone in our community has personal family memories in Cooperstown, and it is vital for the long term well-being of our economy that we support the jobs and build accessibility at the museum. I look forward to experiencing the exhibits in person as soon as possible.”
“Like all cultural organizations around the country, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” Baseball said Tim Mead, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “Funding provided through the National Endowment for the Humanities CARES Act grant program is allowing us to continue our Safe at Home initiative, which was designed to provide virtual programs, educational content and other Hall of Fame resources to be accessed online from home, thus enabling us to serve our constituents and fulfill our mission to preserve history, honor excellence and connect generations.”
