Tim Mead, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, has announced that he will resign, effective around mid-May.
The news was announced in a Friday media release from the museum.
“I have been extremely blessed as a life-long fan of the game to spend four decades serving the organization I grew up admiring, and then have the distinct honor and privilege of assuming the role of president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum,” Mead said in the release. “The driving force behind my career in baseball has always been love of the game."
Mead cited family concerns as the reason for his departure.
“I made the recent leap with every intention of following in the footsteps of my predecessors, in continuing their efforts in maintaining the Hall of Fame as a critical component of the game,” he said. “Try as I might, even with the unwavering support of my family, these last 22 months have been challenging in maintaining my responsibilities to them.
Jane Forbes Clark, chairman of the museum, said the organization's executive committee accepted Mead's resignation "with regret."
“As a respected member of the baseball community, Tim has served the game of baseball for decades. His genuine appreciation for the game’s history and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will be greatly missed by us,” Clark said in the release.
Mead, 62, was named president on April 30, 2019, after a 40-year career working for the Los Angeles Angels organization, including the previous 22 years as the team’s vice president of communications.
