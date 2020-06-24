The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown announced Wednesday it is preparing to reopen its doors on Friday, June 26, "in accordance with New York state’s regionally-focused phased reopening plan and with many enhanced health and safety procedures."
According to a media release, a health and safety plan for the museum has been developed in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state, and reviewed by a certified industrial hygiene technician, to ensure cleanliness, physical distancing and reduced contact for both visitors and staff.
“On behalf of the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors and our entire staff, we look forward to welcoming visitors back to Cooperstown to celebrate the game we love,” said Tim Mead, president of the museum. “Members of our staff have worked tirelessly to prepare and enact plans that will allow us to open our doors. Throughout this process, the health and well-being of our staff and our visitors has remained paramount.”
The Hall of Fame expects to open when the Mohawk Valley — which encompasses Cooperstown — enters Phase Four of New York state’s phased reopening plan, expected to take place on Friday. Should the state not allow a reopening on Friday, further information will be posted on the Hall of Fame’s website at baseballhall.org.
The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Timed admission tickets will be available for purchase at baseballhall.org on a first-come, first-served basis beginning when the state authorizes the start of Phase Four in the region. The tickets will allow visitors to reserve a specific date and time to enter the museum, alleviating congestion in the front lobby and throughout the museum, the release said.
Per state guidelines, the use of face masks for all staff and guests will be required. Free single-use masks will be available at the museum entrance for visitors who do not have one.
To allow for physical distancing, museum capacity will be limited and admission will be based on a timed ticketing process. Within the museum, all exhibit spaces are expected to remain open and functional, and guests will receive a rubber-tipped stylus to use when interacting with touch-screens and buttons.
Directional markers have been added to museum spaces, along with signage reminding visitors of safety procedures. More than 25 hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the museum. Until further notice, the larger gathering spaces — the Grandstand Theater, Bullpen Theater, Learning Center and Sandlot Kids’ Clubhouse — will remain closed.
Increased cleaning and disinfection will take place both within Museum spaces and office areas, the release said. Protective clear acrylic shields have been installed at the admission desk and at check-out counters within the museum store, which will also reopen.
