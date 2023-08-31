Bassett Medical Center announced this week it has received the American College of Surgeons Surgical Quality Partner distinction including the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program. “This recognizes the institution’s dedication to surgical quality and commitment to maintaining the highest standards in surgical care,” a Bassett media release said.
Dr. Stephanie Oceguera, director of Bassett’s Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Program, said: “We have a phenomenal team that is dedicated to ensuring the best care for our patients. We continually strive to improve our outcomes and are very proud to have earned this distinction from the American College of Surgeons.”
Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network, praised Oceguera for “exemplary leadership,” and credited the program’s staff “for their ongoing pursuit of quality and dedication to ever-improving patient outcomes.”
“The MBSAQIP accreditation is conferred upon inpatient and outpatient bariatric surgery centers in the U.S. and Canada that have undergone an independent, voluntary, and rigorous peer evaluation in accordance with nationally recognized bariatric surgical standards. This accreditation not only promotes uniform standard benchmarks, but also supports continuous quality improvement,” an ACS statement read.
Bassett’s Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery program has been accredited by the MBSAQIP since its inception in 2012.
According to the release, other ACS quality programs in which Bassett participates include:
• National Surgical Quality Improvement Program, which collects data and provides in-depth analysis, helping surgeons and hospitals understand their quality of care compared to similar hospitals with similar patients.
• Trauma Verification, Review, and Consultation Program, which helps hospitals evaluate and improve trauma care as well as provide objective, external reviews of institutional capability and performance.
• Commission on Cancer accredited cancer programs, which undergo on-site visits in which CoC site reviewers visit the cancer program to ensure compliance with standards.
As stated on ACS’s website: “Improving surgical care leads to greater access for patients, fewer complications, lower cost of care, and better outcomes. ACS accreditation and verification programs, products, guidelines, and tools improve quality in trauma, cancer, breast disease, bariatrics, pediatrics, geriatrics, and overall surgical care.”
