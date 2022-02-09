Bassett adds second dog to security team

Bassett Healthcare Network has added a dog to its security force.
According to a Bassett media release, three-year-old Ryker, a German shepherd, and his handler, Officer Jared Hubbard, joined Bassett’s security team last week and will provide services throughout the Bassett network.
Bassett is integrating a K-9 security program as a part of its care team, "offering comfort and safety to patients and staff across medical settings," the release said. Bassett introduced its first K-9 security team in 2019 with Hudson, a five-year-old Belgian Malinois, and the dog’s handler, Officer Robert Meiser.
Harold Southworth, Bassett’s network director of public safety and transportation, said the K-9 program has introduced diverse benefits into clinical settings.
“Ryker and Hudson are both extremely intelligent and adaptable to the moment,” said Southworth, who, along with Andrew Zuk, manager of security operations, has led the development of the K-9 program. “Their presence can immediately bring calmness to patients, families, and staff. They are approachable, comforting distractions when called upon, especially for children in the emergency department.
"I can’t tell you how much relief Hudson has brought to kids — and adult patients — who are frightened and upset,” Southworth said.
According to the release, Hubbard trained with Ryker for several weeks before officially beginning work at Bassett. “The training was rigorous and a really fantastic experience. Ryker and I have bonded deeply,” Hubbard said.
“The presence of a K-9 team has added an important new dimension to our security program,” said Dr. William LeCates, Bassett’s northern region executive. “Over the past few years, the program has been extremely successful, offering comfort and safety to patients, their loved ones, and our caregivers. We are very proud of our K-9 program and the vital work they do every day to keep our patients, visitors, and staff safe.”
In addition to its K-9 team, Bassett’s Security Department consists of more than 60 security officers who staff five hospitals and more than two dozen regional health centers. They respond to emergencies and are the network’s liaison with area law enforcement, according to the release.
