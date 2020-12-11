Bassett Healthcare Network announced a change it its operating model that officials said would make the network more efficient but will also result in dozens of cuts in staffing.
In a media release, officials said that "Bassett, like many health care organizations across the country, has been facing increasing financial and regulatory pressures which have been recently intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new operating model, known as OneBassett, will allow the network to continue to be successful while adapting for the future."
“Rather than operating as a collection of individual hospitals and health centers, this new model will deconstruct the silos and reorganize our network into a truly integrated enterprise,” Network President and CEO Tommy Ibrahim, said in the release. “We are moving away from hospital-centric decision-making to a system focused on the continuum of care, expanded access to services, and the best possible outcomes for our patients, no matter where that care is delivered.”
As part of the reorganization, the network executive leadership team reviewed of all departments and functions across the system, resulting in "the pairing of leaders and staff with positions and responsibilities that make best use of their skillsets, while reducing a duplication of roles," the release stated.
As a result of the reorganization and in response to financial and operational pressures brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bassett has eliminated 15 leadership positions, the release said.
The organization is also reducing executive salaries, retraining employees for open network positions, and redeploying staff to support COVID-19 response efforts.
An additional 41 positions will be eliminated in March, the release said. Employees holding these roles will be participating in a new network-wide program called SCORE (Securing Career Opportunities for Redeployed Employees).
“Our goal through this process has been to preserve jobs and keep as many people as possible employed with the network long-term. The SCORE program aims to help redeploy employees who have been adversely impacted by COVID-related volume declines and organizational restructuring by providing career counseling, resume and interview assistance, and retraining for internal opportunities,” Ibrahim said in the release. “We are also redeploying some employees from their current positions into roles working with our incident command team in support of critical needs related to our COVID-19 response. We have taken extraordinary steps to reduce the impact on our employees and community.”
Several recently vacated positions and new openings were eliminated before making reductions of staffed positions, the release said. Network executives will be taking a 5% to 10% voluntary reduction in pay and Ibrahim, will be continuing to reduce his salary by 20%, as he has done since taking on his role in July.
This is a developing story.
