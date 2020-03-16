Bassett Healthcare Network announced Monday, March 16, that visitation is now suspended for all of its outpatient facilities to reduce risk of COVID-19 spread.
Access to clinic buildings and outpatient service areas at all facilities will be limited to only those with scheduled appointments or required business such as prescription pickup, according to a Network media release.
Anyone accompanying them must wait outside until the visit is finished, which staff can call to notify them about. FoxCare Fitness in Oneonta is also closed until further notice, according to the release.
Exceptions will be made for those under the age of 18 and patients with special needs; they may be accompanied by one caregiver or guardian, according to the release. Patients who need assistance getting to and from appointments safely can have someone bring them to the waiting area, but they "will then be asked and strongly encouraged to wait outside until the patient’s visit is complete," according to the release.
Bassett last week announced the suspension of visitation to all inpatient units at the five hospitals across the network and the network’s long-term care facilities, with extenuating circumstances being considered.
Those concerned they may have symptoms of upper respiratory illness should call 607-547-5555, the Network's central number. COVID-19 can cause mild to severe respiratory symptoms similar to the flu, such as fever, cough and trouble breathing.
Any patients determined to need an in-person visit will be given an appointment and directed to next steps. This may include referral to an external evaluation site, viewable as white canopy tents, at locations across the Network for COVID-19 swab testing.
The tents are not for drop-in visits, and patients must be referred over the phone by a clinician before showing up, said Gabrielle Argo, regional marketing, public relations and community engagement manager at Fox Hospital.
"They have been put up to efficiently and safely screen patients who fit the criteria outlined by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," Argo said.
One structure stands alone at the west entrance of FoxCare Center. Yellow signs that read "Drive Thru Exam" point toward the tent, which is not continuously manned, Argo said. Someone will only be met by hospital staff at a tent for a COVID-19 swab test if they were referred to come there, she said.
After being swabbed, the person is told to go home and stay there until they're called with the results, Argo said. She said since the tent was put up last week, less than 10 patients have been swabbed and their results all came back negative.
Delaware County remains the only one in The Daily Star's coverage area with a reported positive COVID-19 case. It has one case, according to the state Department of Health's website.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.