Bassett Healthcare Network announced Thursday, March 19, that all elective surgeries are being postponed during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This includes non-essential medical, surgical and dental procedures at all Bassett Healthcare Network hospitals and outpatient surgical facilities, according to a Thursday media release from Bassett Healthcare Network. The decision is in accordance with federal recommendations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Urgent surgeries, such as cancer procedures, and emergency surgeries will continue to be performed, according to the release.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced its recommendations Wednesday, March 18, according to the release. Its statement said, “As more healthcare providers are increasingly being asked to assist with the COVID-19 response, it is critical that they consider whether non-essential surgeries and procedures can be delayed so they can preserve personal protective equipment (PPE), beds, and ventilators.”
Patients with questions regarding procedures they had scheduled may contact their practitioner.
