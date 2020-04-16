Bassett Healthcare Network’s Convenient Care location in Cooperstown will offer weekend services on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, according to a media release. Same and next-day appointments will be available for minor illnesses and injuries like sprains, rashes, minor cuts, minor burns and urinary problems.
For the health and safety of patients and employees, all patients who enter a Bassett facility will be asked to wear a mask (masks will be supplied to those who need them). All patients will be asked about travel history and COVID-19 exposure risks, and have their temperatures taken upon entry.
Patients are requested to attend their appointments alone. If that is not possible, the person who accompanies the patient will also be asked to wear a mask and participate in the same screening procedures. Only one person is permitted to accompany each patient. Patients experiencing upper respiratory symptoms will be triaged to a screening station or convenient care for further evaluation.
Locations, hours and contact information are:
• Cooperstown: 607-547-5702
• Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Herkimer: 315-867-2884, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Oneonta: 607-433-6400, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Call to schedule an appointment or learn more by visiting bassett.org/convenient-care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.