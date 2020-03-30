A Morris woman was arrested Monday, March 30, for stealing a box of face masks and alcohol prep pads from Bassett Medical Center, according to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office.
Josie D. Wright, 33, a contracted employee at Bassett, was arrested after hospital security requested an investigation by the Otsego County Sheriff's Office into the theft of personal protective equipment, Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. said.
She was charged with one count of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The district attorney will be consulted to see if any other charges are warranted, Devlin Jr. said.
"The fact that we're under a state of emergency and these are critical medical supplies, there could be additional charges," he said.
Bassett informed its business partner that the employee could no longer work for Bassett, Public and Media Relations Director Karen Huxtable-Hooker told The Daily Star in a Monday email.
"We need every piece of personal protective equipment we have in our network for the practitioners, nurses and other frontline workers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and caring for Bassett patients in the eight counties served by our health system," she said. "Immediate action will be taken, including the involvement of law enforcement, in response to the theft of PPE.”
According to the release, the investigation is still ongoing because other employees may also have taken personal protective equipment from the hospital and shipped it to people.
It's unknown at this time if the employees are profiting from their actions, according to the release. Wright was issued an appearance ticket for the Town Court of Otsego where she's scheduled to appear Wednesday, May 20 at 3:30 p.m.
