Bassett Healthcare Network, in conjunction with Hartwick College, has announced the two institutions are launching joint simulation labs for first-year Bassett residents and nursing students. It is the first time Bassett residents are partnering with Hartwick nursing students in simulation labs, according to a Bassett media release.
Twenty-three first-year resident physicians from Bassett Medical Center Graduate Medical Education programs (internal medicine, general surgery and transitional year) will work with summer nursing students from Hartwick, St. Elizabeth’s College of Nursing, SUNY Morrisville and SUNY Delhi.
The group “will participate in hands-on training, observation and debriefing as they rotate through three clinical simulations: Transitions of Care/Safe Effective Handoff, Emergent Situations, and Patient/Family Communication,” the release sais. The Clark Nursing Simulation Lab at Hartwick College will be the site of the exercise.
“Teamwork is the essential foundation for the best patient care. These collaborative simulation labs for a new generation of doctors and nurses build team thinking and hone their practice,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network.
“We are very excited to be partnering with Bassett in this interdisciplinary simulation event,” said Patricia Grust, chair and clinical associate professor of the Nursing Department at Hartwick College. “This is a wonderful opportunity for us to integrate the perspectives of medicine and nursing in a variety of realistic and challenging scenarios that support an optimal healthcare experience and outcomes for the individual, family, and members of the healthcare team.”
“We embarked on this alliance with Hartwick College because simulation is a valuable tool for training nurses and physicians in a variety of settings,” said Jill Stoecklin, Bassett’s administrative director of medical education and the Medical School. “For simulations to be most effective, it is important for nurses and physicians to create a collaborative partnership. By doing so, we all learn from each other’s experiences and perspectives to provide optimal patient care.”
“Bassett and Hartwick working together not only furthers the education of resident physicians and student nurses — it also has a positive impact on the communities we serve by ensuring the continuation of the highest level of patient care that Bassett is known for,” said Angela Belmont, senior vice president and chief nurse executive at Bassett.
Bassett and Hartwick’s simulation lab collaboration follows their recently announced joint endeavor to provide Bassett employees with tuition discounts when they pursue degrees in nursing and nursing education at Hartwick College. “Both programs reflect a shared priority to increase the number of registered nurses and healthcare professionals practicing in Bassett’s rural service area,” the release said.
