Bassett Healthcare Network has updated the inpatient visitation policy covering all of its inpatient and clinic locations across the region, including A.O. Fox Hospital, Bassett Medical Center, Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Little Falls Hospital, and O’Connor Hospital.
According to a Bassett media release, visiting hours have expanded to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors must be 12 years of age or older. Two visitors are allowed with a patient at a time. Once in the facility, visitors will need to limit the number of times they go in and out.
Some patients may also be granted a support person to stay overnight. A support person "is an individual who is deemed by a patient’s care team to be medically necessary due to a patient’s need of cognitive or other extra support," the release said. Support persons must be 18 years of age or older. Other extenuating circumstances — such as end-of-life patients and young children — will continue to be considered on a case-by-case basis.
All other individuals will be classified as visitors and must come during visitation hours, the release said. The patient or caregiver will determine who their visitors and support persons will be.
All people who enter Bassett Healthcare Network’s buildings "must wear a properly fitting surgical-grade mask during the entirety of their visit and participate in screening procedures upon entrance, including temperature checks and a brief questionnaire," the release said. Personal protective equipment will be provided at building entrances for those who need it.
The full visitation policy information is available at www.bassett.org.
