Bassett Healthcare Network announced Monday that masks are no longer required for patients, visitors, or staff members across most areas of the health system.
“Bassett’s experts in Infection Control, Incident Command, Employee Health, and other areas have been diligently reviewing COVID-19 community transmission rates weekly,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett. “They have been looking for a sustained trend of decreasing transmission rates. Bassett’s eight-county service area has now demonstrated declining community transmission rates for more than three weeks.”
Though mask restrictions are now lifted in most areas, an exception is in Bassett’s skilled nursing facilities at A.O. Fox Nursing Home, Valley Residential Services and Valley Health Services, where masks will still be required for all employees and visitors. Long-term care facilities "continue to follow stricter guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) based on community transmission rates to protect residents," a Bassett media release said.
"Bassett Healthcare Network continues to follow CDC guidelines. In addition, building entrance screening procedures remain in place per New York State Department of Health regulations," the release said.
