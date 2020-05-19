Bassett Healthcare names new president, CEO

Basset Healthcare Network will have a new president and chief executive officer this summer.
Douglas Hastings, chairman of the Bassett Healthcare Network Board of Directors, announced in a Tuesday media release that Dr. Tommy Ibrahim has been appointed to the positions. He is expected to begin his tenure in July.
Ibrahim has held leadership positions in the health care industry for the past 14 years, most recently serving as executive vice president and chief physician executive for Integris Health System, the largest not-for-profit and state-owned health care system in Oklahoma, the release said.
“We are extremely pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Ibrahim as the next President and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network,” Hastings said in the release. “He brings to us the experience of being the top physician leader of a large, highly-regarded health system, along with an innovative and forward-looking drive to embrace the future of health care and to advance Bassett’s mission of improving the health of our patients and the well-being of our communities. I am optimistic about that future and look forward to working closely with Dr. Ibrahim to achieve it.”
Ibrahim previously served as chief physician officer and vice president of medical affairs at Mercy Health Network in Des Moines, Iowa from 2014-17, and as senior vice president and chief physician executive at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois from 2010-14, the release said.
Ibrahim received his Doctor of Medicine degree and his Bachelor of Medical Science degree in England and completed his internal medicine residency at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, an academic affiliate of Johns Hopkins, in Baltimore. He holds a Master of Science degree in health administration from Seton Hall University. He received a graduate certificate in Organizational Behavior and Executive Coaching from the University of Texas, in Dallas, and was nominated to Modern Healthcare as one of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Leaders of 2019, according to the release.
“I am humbled to become part of the Bassett family and to follow in the footsteps of the visionary leaders that have shaped the rich and historic legacy of this wonderful and leading health system,” Ibrahim said in the release. “Grounded in innovation and the advancement of scientific research and evidence-based practice, Bassett has repeatedly demonstrated what it means to be a national leader in health care, through generations of contributions and medical firsts and as the cornerstone of patient care in Central New York.”
