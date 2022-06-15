Rules for visitation at Bassett Healthcare Network facilities will change on Tuesday, June 21, according to a media release from the company.
All people who enter Bassett Healthcare Network’s buildings must wear a properly fitting surgical-grade mask during the entirety of their visit and participate in screening procedures upon entrance, including temperature checks and a brief questionnaire. Proper personal protective equipment will be provided at building entrances for those who need it, the release said.
Bassett’s inpatient hospital locations — including A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Little Falls Hospital, and O’Connor Hospital in Delhi — will permit two visitors at a time per patient between noon and 7 p.m. daily. Bassett Medical Center’s Inpatient Psychiatry Department will offer visiting hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. on the weekends. Visitors should be 12 years of age or older, except in rare situations approved by a patient’s clinical team.
Support persons may visit hospital patients who are younger than 18 years old or require cognitive support at any time as needed if approved by the patient’s care team. Other extenuating circumstances — such as end-of-life patients and young children — will continue to be considered on a case-by-case basis. Support persons must be 18 years of age or older. The patient or caregiver will determine who the visitors and support persons will be.
Once in the facility, visitors must remain in the patient’s room throughout the visit, except when directed by hospital staff to leave during certain care procedures. Visitors seeing patients who are COVID-19-positive must be in full personal protective equipment at all times.
Patients admitted to Bassett Medical Center’s Birthing Center may designate up to two support persons upon arrival at the hospital. They may also choose to have a doula present during labor and delivery. One support person may remain with the patient during the entirety of their hospital stay. Support persons may not be interchangeable.
Full visitation policy information for Bassett Healthcare Network is available at bassett.org
