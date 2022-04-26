Bassett leader steps down, network announces changes

Dr. William LeCates will leave his position as president and chief operating officer of Bassett Medical Center and northern region executive for Bassett Healthcare Network, according to a media release from the company. His last day will be April 30.
LeCates, who has been a practicing physician in Cooperstown for 20 years, "has held significant leadership positions throughout his tenure at Bassett," the release said, previously serving as program director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program and medical director and vice president of medical affairs at Bassett Medical Center. He was later promoted to president of the medical center, where he "played a critical role navigating the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic and corporate administrative restructuring," the release said. He assumed oversight of Little Falls Hospital, as well, in 2021.
LeCates will remain on Bassett’s medical staff and serve as a strategic advisor to Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network, the release said.
“Dr. LeCates is a steady and thoughtful leader with many years of clinical expertise, deep knowledge about our organization, and a steadfast devotion to serving Bassett’s communities and supporting our practitioners and caregivers,” Ibrahim said. “We are grateful that he plans to remain part of our medical staff. Working alongside Dr. LeCates in an executive capacity has truly been an honor.”
LeCates is a colonel in the New York Army National Guard, currently serving as the Army National Guard State Surgeon. He is a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan (2010, 2013), Operation Onward Liberty, Liberia (2015), and Operation Inherent Resolve, Iraq (2021).
“We cannot thank Dr. LeCates enough for his many contributions to Bassett, our communities, and our country,” Ibrahim said. “On behalf of all of Bassett Healthcare Network, our caregivers, leaders, directors, trustees, and the countless patients Dr. LeCates has touched, we express our deepest gratitude for his incredible commitment to our organization and congratulate him on his accomplishments.”
According to the release, LeCates’ leadership responsibilities will be transitioned to Ibrahim, who will act as president of the medical center in addition to his role as network president and CEO; Jeff Joyner, who will assume the responsibility as chief operating officer of the medical center in addition to his job as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Bassett Healthcare Network; and Dr. Henry Weil, who will work with practitioners and Quality, Safety, and Patient Experience teams.
Effective April 4, the release said, Bassett Healthcare Network "has undertaken a new administrative operating structure, with new hospital divisions established to redeploy resources." There have been no reductions in workforce, it said, but, "administrative adjustments will enable the network to operate more efficiently." Bassett’s hospital organization structure is now divided functionally into three areas: Bassett Medical Center, A.O. Fox Hospital, and Critical Access Hospitals (Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Little Falls Hospital and O’Connor Hospital).
Weil has been named senior vice president, chief clinical officer of Bassett Healthcare Network in addition to his tenure as chief academic officer; Dr. Reginald Knight has transitioned to chief hospital executive of A.O. Fox Hospital; and Eric Stein, has transitioned to chief hospital executive of Bassett’s critical access hospitals, the release said.
