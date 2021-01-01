Bassett, local family welcome first baby of 2021

The Bassett Birthing Center at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown welcomed the first baby of 2021 at 9:31 a.m. New Year's Day, according to a media release.
Allan Cotton was born a week early to parents Mallory Diederichs and Scott Cotton of Dolgeville. Their little boy weighs 9 pounds, 3 ounces and is 22 inches long.
Allan has four siblings: 12 year old Michael and 3 year old Karman living at home, and an older brother and sister, Zachary in Missouri and Michaela in North Carolina.
"I already know it's going to be a great year because of his arrival, and his brothers and sisters are very excited," Diederichs said in the media release. "It's all been about family time during this pandemic. All is good."
In 2020, 997 babies were born at the Bassett Birthing Center, according to the release.
Included in that tally were two Christmas Day babies:
The first birth on Christmas was Arielle Ross at 5:56 a.m., born to Krista Matzel and Robert Ross of Sidney.
The second Christmas baby was Harper Rey Newkirk, born 9:31 a.m. Christmas day, a month early, to Shannon and Zakary Newkirk of Hamilton.
